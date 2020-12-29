A signature match audit in Cobb County found no fraudulent absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential race, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said late Tuesday.
The audit by GBI law enforcement officers found Cobb County Elections Department had a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing signature verifications.
“Three strikes against the voter fraud claims and they’re out,” Raffensperger said in a statement.
“We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally. This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes,” he added.
Of the 150,431 absentee ballots received by Cobb County elections officials during the November elections, the audit reviewed 15,118 randomly selected ballot oath envelopes. The report said just two ballots should have been identified for cure notification that weren’t.
In one case, the ballot was mistakenly signed by the elector’s spouse, and in the other, the voter reported signing the front of the envelope only. In both cases, the identified voters filled out the ballots themselves.
Law enforcement officers with the GBI and secretary of state’s office were split into 18 two-member inspection teams and two three-member investigation teams. If the two members of the inspection team were split on whether a ballot signature was valid, a third impartial “referee” was brought in to break the tie. This only happened on six occasions.
In cases where additional review was necessary, if no signature was on the ballot, or if additional identification documents were not available, the absentee ballots were given to the investigation teams to track down more information.