With three weeks to go before candidates qualify to run for seats in the Georgia House of Representatives, there’s been little activity in Floyd County.
Incumbent Republican Reps. Katie Dempsey, Eddie Lumsden and Matt Barton are the only ones who filed the latest round of campaign finance reports. The reports to the state ethics commission are required from any candidate raising and spending contributions.
Challenges to the newly adopted House, Senate and Congressional voting district maps are still moving through the courts. However, the three House districts in Floyd County are unlikely to see major changes regardless of the decision.
Notification cards will go out to voters before the May 24 primary elections. The secretary of state’s Georgia My Voter Page website also will provide personalized information but doesn’t appear to be updated yet.
About 60% of the people in Floyd County are in Georgia House District 13, currently represented by Dempsey, who lives in Rome. That’s up from the 55.49% under the previous map.
The district is the only one that is wholly within the county, encompassing 59,150 residents. It now covers the city of Rome and the Silver Creek community, running east to the Bartow County line.
Dempsey reported $40,152 in her campaign account as of Jan. 31. She took in $4,250 in donations between July 1, 2021, and the end of the reporting period, and spent $250.
Bradley Barnes, who challenged her in the 2020 GOP primary, reported still having $924 left from that race, but no fundraising since then.
House District 12 takes up a greater swath of land: the western and southern part of Floyd, including Cave Spring and Lindale, and 100% of Chattooga County.
Lumsden, of Armuchee, is the incumbent. He reported $129,151 cash on hand after raising $7,366 and spending $5,655 during the last reporting period.
Just 34.83% of Floyd County residents live in the district, but that’s 34,335 people compared to Chattooga’s population of 24,965. Previously, it represented 29.38% of Floyd.
The remaining section — the Shannon area, down to Wayside Road — is in House District 5, which is mainly in Gordon County.
Under the old map, the smallest Floyd County House district was near Bartow County, but the shift moved House District 14 out of Floyd. That seat is currently held by Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, and most of his Floyd County voters are now in HD 13.
Barton of Calhoun is the House District 5 incumbent. The district represents 5.17% of Floyd, equal to 5,099 people, and 93.39% of Gordon County, 53,738 people.
That gives Gordon voters even more heft than under the old map, when the district covered 85.94% of the county’s population and 15.55% of Murray County.
Barton took in $14,550 during the campaign finance reporting period between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 31. He spent $2,962, leaving a balance of $13,140 in his campaign account. He also reported outstanding indebtedness totaling $7,000 from the 2020 primary battle that led to his winning the seat.