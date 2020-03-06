For the past five years, I have worked in Rome and Floyd County in marketing and community outreach. I became very active in the Rome/Floyd Chamber and admired the passion and commitment our community leaders and business owners have for our city.
After graduating Leadership Rome in 2017 and being able to experience the different aspects of Floyd County I knew that I wanted to do my part to give back to our thriving community.
My main responsibilities in previous positions included providing excellent customer service and leading community engagement initiatives. In this role, I founded the Chalk Your Heart Out Sidewalk Chalk Competition, the Cartersville Christmas Karaoke event, and co-founded the Jones/Dykstra Memorial Golf Tournament. In addition, I joined planning committees to help organize some other amazing events such as Relay for Life, Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, and Farmer’s Insurance’s Thank A Hero Luncheon.
These experiences coordinating large events have helped me develop my attention for detail for organization, record keeping, and time management, all of which are necessary skills for the Clerk of Superior Court.
I look forward to the upcoming elections and would love the opportunity to serve Floyd County with positivity and efficiency. I hope our citizens take the opportunity to learn more about me and what I have to offer. I encourage everyone to reach out, ask questions, and feel confident when they cast their ballot this November.