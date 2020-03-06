My experience and credentials include:
- Thirty-one years as an educator in Floyd County School System as teacher, coach and administrator.
- Doctorate degree in Leadership and Supervision
- Author, More Than A Test Score: Strategies for Empowering Youth at Risk
- Presenter at local, state, national and international conferences
- Past president of Georgia Association for Alternative Education
"We must become the change we want to see" is exactly why I chose to run for the BO. Floyd County schools have always been one of the best school systems in Georgia. We, as stakeholders, need to support the teachers and administrators and treat them as the professionals they are. We are to never forget - students are the number one priority! I believe as an educator I bring balance to the board.
My beliefs:
1. Excellence in education begins with excellent educators. Assessments need to be geared toward student academic growth. Our teachers are the experts. Let them teach more, test less. Teacher trust and morale can be strengthened knowing someone on the board is an educator. FCS is filled with great educators, not all are in the classroom.
2. Student success is priority for every student enrolled in our school system. Each student should have broader opportunities to develop skills to be productive and successful citizens. It's important to see potential in every child that steps through the doors of each school and be greeted by professional, caring adults creating positive relationships.
3. Fiscal responsibility of taxpayer money is crucial. Taxpayer money should be spent wisely. A clear checks-and-balance system should be transparent. I have worked with a school budget that involves allotments, instructional and operational funding, and personnel.
I am married to Tim and we have four children between us, Meredith, Trevor, Jake, and Tylan and four grandchildren.