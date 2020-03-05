Matt Laughridge officially qualified as a candidate on Thursday and launched his campaign to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Laughridge owns a top-rated local car dealership and several other successful businesses, which have created hundreds of good jobs in Northwest Georgia.
“The economy is roaring, we’re building the wall, Democrats are losing their minds, and the establishment is on the ropes; but President Trump needs allies who understand the real world like he does in order to get the tough jobs done,” Laughridge said. “I’ve built businesses like President Trump. I’ve created jobs, negotiated better deals, gotten things done in the real world like Trump. And just like Trump, if you send me to Washington, I’m going to stand up for the hardworking, God-fearing people of Georgia against the corrupt Washington establishment and the left wing Socialist agenda of Nancy Pelosi and AOC.”
Laughridge is a lifelong Republican and is 100% pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-jobs and pro-Trump.
In addition to running his job-creating businesses, Laughridge gives back to his community by, for example, volunteering as chairman of the Etowah Scholarship Foundation, which under Laughridge’s leadership saw a 29% increase in scholarships provided. Laughridge says his charitable work has strengthened his belief that “the government will never fix anything for you better than you can fix it yourself.”
“Handouts don’t solve problems. It’s the freedom we have here in Georgia that allowed my family to live the American Dream,” Laughridge said. “Now more than ever, we’re seeing how cutting red tape and taxes means more jobs and bigger paychecks. It’s clear Georgia knows better than Washington politicians. I’ll take our values of less government and more freedom to help President Trump dismantle the establishment and refuel the working class.”