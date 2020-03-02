Marjorie Greene qualifies for Congress

My name is Marjorie Taylor Greene and I’m running to be Northwest Georgia’s next Congresswoman.
I’ve never run for political office before. I’m a political outsider, job creator, and problem solver. I’m Georgia born and raised, UGA graduate, wife, and mother of three children.
I 100% stand with President Trump against the left-wing socialists who want to destroy our country.
I’ve been endorsed by Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman Matt Gaetz – two of President Trump’s strongest defenders in Congress.
Like President Trump, I’m a business owner in the construction industry creating thousands of jobs in 11 states, and $250 million in revenue the last two decades.
As a business owner, I cannot sit by while Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Ilhan Omar roadblock President Trump and the will of the American people.
I’m running because I care about our country. Once I’m elected, I’m going to fight against Nancy Pelosi and the socialists in Congress.
The “Socialist Squad” members like AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib. . .they’ve never faced a strong, pro-Trump conservative woman.
The Republican party can’t afford more Mitt Romney-type Republicans who care more about being liked by the Fake News Media than they do about standing firm for conservative values.
I will fight to DEFUND abortion mills like Planned Parenthood. I will NEVER vote for gun control, and fight against “Red Flag Gun Confiscation.”
I will pass TERM LIMITS on Congress. The American people are sick of the career politicians. We need to pass Term Limits to get them out!
I will fight to Secure the Border: Build the Wall, Fully Fund Our Border Patrol, Defund Sanctuary Cities.
The battle against socialism is about the heart and soul of America.
Vote Marjorie Greene in the May 19 Republican Primary.
People over politicians. Save America, Stop Socialism!