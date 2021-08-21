Rome native and businesswoman LuGina Brown announces her candidacy for Rome City Commission Ward 2.
LuGina Brown has been an active member of her community and looks forward to bringing her “Our Town, Our Future” message to further improve the city of Rome.
Brown started her career in business as owner of All Wireless Inc. Brown’s career in telecommunications spanned over 24 years, earning her the spot as the No. 1 AT&T agent in the Southeast. Brown later sold her company and has continued to have a long career in real estate investment and development.
Brown says, “my passion and knowledge of real estate and development will help give insight into the current housing crisis in Rome as well as provide solutions for improving infrastructure and affordable housing in our community.”
In 2003 Brown tragically lost her son, Joshua, in a car accident. Brown has honored her son by being a fierce advocate to change laws to protect young drivers. Brown joined legislatures in an effort to put stronger driving training laws into effect. Due to Brown’s advocacy, Joshua’s Law was passed in the state of Georgia in 2005.
Brown says, “As your next commissioner, my duty is to represent all my constituents, while being mindful of how we spend their tax dollars.”
Brown believes we should all feel safe in our community while continuing to be a prosperous town. LuGina Brown looks forward to bringing her business knowledge and love of her community as she serves as your next City Commissioner.
For more information regarding LuGina Brown and her “Our Town, Our Future” message, contact: luginabrownforcitycommissioner@gmail.com or facebook.com/luginabrownforcitycommissioner.