Adopting a budget is the top priority when Georgia legislators go back to finish their session — but a number of lawmakers are hoping there’s also time to pass a few more bills.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said preliminary estimates are that revenues will fall short by about $3 billion to $4 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Figuring out how to fund essential services is a major focus. But he’s also keeping his eye on the possibility of addressing out-of-network medical charges that patients didn’t see coming.
“I hope we can get to surprise billing. It’s been agreed on by everyone; it just needs one more vote,” he said. “I hope that’s going to be a priority. There’s obviously going to be some surprise bills this year.”
His Senate Bill 359 and House Bill 888 by Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, both made the Crossover Day cut and are awaiting action in the opposing chambers.
The two men worked together on the mirror legislation that removes the consumer from a dispute over what a provider charges and what the insurer is willing to pay.
Still, Hufstetler said the budget — along with his work on the governor’s coronavirus task force and his job as an anesthetist at a local hospital — is what’s keeping him up at night.
The state had $3 billion in reserves, “but with income taxes not due until November (and other revenue lagging) we’ll need it to cash-flow operations, so it’s not really available,” the Senate Finance Committee chair said.
The federal CARES Act provided Georgia with about $3.5 billion for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, but — so far — the money can’t be used to cover budget shortfalls or Medicaid cost-sharing. He said a Thursday update from the National Conference of State Legislatures indicated the Trump Administration said it would back budget assistance in the next package.
“Right now, it can be used for emergency spending on the pandemic. We gave the governor $100 million for the pandemic, so it’s OK for that,” Hufstetler said. “It looks like there may be more flexibility in the future, though.”
Assurances from Washington, however, aren’t going to solve what may be a long-term problem for the state.
“We don’t know if (the coronavirus outbreak) is going to come back, if there will be a surge, how long it’s going to last. There are so many unknowns — even doing a budget in June is going to be a guess,” he said.
Different priorities now
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. She said she expects to get word soon to reconvene, to review the annual budget they passed before the novel coronavirus changed Georgia.
“When the big budget left our House, it had a lot of good things in it to help with our human resources ... foster care, behavioral health, developmental disabilities ... but we have different priorities now,” Dempsey said.
“The sector I have is probably going to have even more need than when we left,” she added. “We’re already seeing some challenges with addiction and those dealing with harmful actions like suicide. Mental health. I look for some of the things we put in there to change.”
Dempsey spent much of last year leading a study into infant and toddler social and emotional health. The task force determined the state could save money by addressing those issues before a child grows into an adult. Funding is now unlikely in the revised budget, although Dempsey said some movement could occur through policy changes.
However, she has legislation pending that would cover two innovative obesity treatments in the state health benefits plan and she’s hoping the bills will pass.
“We’ll have to see ... We’ve found out with COVID-19 that obesity is one of the underlying factors, and the comorbidities that go along with that like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. I hope we can find a way to put a focus on that,” Dempsey said.
Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, said he’s not sure yet if he’s going to push for any specific legislation in the remaining days of the session.
“We’ve got to hammer that (budget) out. There’s going to be a lot of things affected,” he said. “It’s going to be a battle, and until we get some paperwork in our hand, we’re not going to know what they’re going to try to cut.”
The retired probate judge noted that he has legislation pending that would give a salary adjustment to magistrates, who were inadvertently left out of a bill last year that raised the minimum pay for other constitutional officers. He also worked on a task force that updated the entire Georgia Code section regulating probate courts.
“We redid the whole thing, with the help of the State Bar Association,” he said. “It’s 107 pages long and it got to the Senate. I’m hoping to get it through because it hasn’t been updated since 1998.”
Scoggins, however, said getting the budget done is the most important thing. But he also voiced some concern about the Census taking a back seat to COVID-19 when the state’s population count will be key to the next 10 years.
“The Census is being delayed due to this virus and I don’t know how that’s going to affect reapportionment next year,” Scoggins said, referring to the redrawing of voting district lines. “We may not even have the demographics available then. But we’ve got to get it done.”
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, said reworking the state budget “may take up all the oxygen in the room.”
Lumsden has some housekeeping bills from the House Insurance Committee he chairs pending in the Senate, but he said he’s willing to let the legislative leadership decide if there’s time to take them up in the remaining days.
“We’re in a place we’ve never been in before on our lifetimes. This virus is something we need to take seriously,” he said. “Life doesn’t return to normal until we get an effective vaccine in place. And I suspect it will be a different kind of normal than what we were used to.”
He said Friday that a June 11 restart of the General Assembly is favored by the House, so lawmakers will have the latest revenue figures to work with. A bipartisan committee is tasked with determining how that will happen safely and is expected to start meeting — by videoconference — within the next week or two.