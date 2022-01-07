Local lawmakers are heading back to Atlanta for the 40-day Georgia General Assembly session that starts Monday.
It's the final year of the two-year session, so all legislation that didn't pass last year is still alive for potential action. Priorities, however, may have changed and new proposals also are expected. All state lawmakers' seats will be on the ballot this year.
Floyd County is currently represented by state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and Reps. Katie Dampsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville. That won't be the case in 2023.
The voting district lines for the election later this year will shift to put Scoggins' seat wholly in Bartow County. His constituents will mostly be redistributed to Dempsey's district, although a segment on the west will go into Lumsden's.
A northern piece of Floyd that voted for Lumsden in 2020 will see the seat currently held by Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, on their ballot. And a few people on the western edge of Dempsey's district will be in Lumsden's district. The bulk of Floyd County will remain in Hufstetler's district, but a segment north of Armuchee and into the pocket will be in the district currently represented by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.
So, lots of lawmakers to watch this session. Information about their activities, along with livestreams and video archives of committee and chamber deliberations, are available online at Legis.Ga.Gov.
Voters will be able to check their districts on the Georgia My Voter Page online, although it had not yet been updated as of Friday. Qualifying for the seats isn't until March -- near the end of the session -- and the primary will be in May.
What to watch
* Hufstetler chairs the Senate Finance Committee, overseeing state taxes and revenue. It also deals with the financial services industry, including the securities and housing industries.
He has meetings already scheduled next week, at 1 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Wednesday. But the first one will likely be canceled in favor of the Georgia vs. Alabama National Championship.
"I doubt I'll get a quorum," Hufstetler said with a laugh. "We're (the legislature) mandated to meet the first Monday in January but a lot of people will be going to Indianapolis right after that."
* Mullis chairs the powerful Senate Rules Committee. While each committee's chair can control the movement of legislation assigned to it, the Rules Committee determines what bills that make it out of a committee will go to the Senate floor for a vote.
* Dempsey chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, which sets the budgets for state agencies and departments. The human resources segment covers social services, including the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the Division of Family and Children Services and Aging Services.
* Lumsden chairs the House Insurance Committee, in charge of all aspects of insurance and the insurance industry. He's also a member of the special House Rural Development Council, tasked with finding ways to encourage growth and economic development in outlying areas.
* Scoggins is secretary of the House Judiciary Committee, which handles a wide variety of measures relating to law, courts and judges, and constitutional amendments.
* Barton is vice chair of the House Motor Vehicles Committee, which deals with issues concerning driver's licenses, motor carrier laws, and the Uniform Rules of the Road. Tags, titles and registration also come under its jurisdiction.
Committee and office assignments rarely change, but House Speaker David Ralston said he expects to make a few shifts due to resignations. That will happen during the first week in session.
Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to present his State of the State address and proposed budget Wednesday. The legislature will be in recess the next week but there will be committee work sessions and joint House and Senate budget hearings with presentations from agency and department heads.
COVID-19 protocols are in place and testing is scheduled twice a week for the session.