As state Rep. Katie Dempsey gears up to review agency budget requests through the Human Resources appropriations subcommittee she chairs, she wants to ensure the basic safety nets are in place.
The Rome Republican took to the House floor last week to urge lawmakers to look out for their constituents as the state updates its Medicaid rolls. It's a federally mandated "unwinding" of the emergency covid-era regulations.
"People who are on Medicaid were not checked as they would have been and people who might need to be on it were not brought in," Dempsey said.
The challenge, she said, is to make sure that Georgians who should have the resources have access to them.
With the introductory activities -- including committee assignments, the inauguration, joint budget hearings and the State of the State address -- out of the way, the Georgia General Assembly is getting down to the hard work.
In addition to leading the subcommittee tasked with weighing the needs of the state's social services agencies, Dempsey is one of six members on the House Special Committee on Healthcare this session. The committee will oversee and coordinate the House’s work on health policy – both legislative and budgetary.
Other members of Floyd County's legislative delegation also are busy. Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, has already signed on as cosponsor of six bills.
Two are assigned to the Insurance Committee he chairs. House Bill 63 updates the requirement for insurers to provide claims experience to policy holders. HB 85 addresses advances in medical genetics. It would require coverage of biomarker testing -- such as for genetic mutations and interactions with pharmaceuticals -- when there is scientific consensus that supports its value.
Lumsden also is backing:
* HB 35, to expand the arrest powers of Georgia Ports Authority officers;
* HB 42, an update to how cities can contract with county tax commissioners;
* HB 47, adding a civil penalty for conviction of DUI homicide by vehicle or watercraft. If a parent or guardian is killed, child support payments through age 18 could be required; and
* HB 56, giving full undergraduate tuition at state colleges to the children of law enforcement, firefighters and prison guards killed in the line of duty.
In the other chamber, Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, has a Monday meeting scheduled for the Finance Committee he chairs.
He's long been a champion for "a prudent income tax reform and tax credit review" -- one of this year's top priorities unveiled Thursday by the Senate Majority Caucus. Hufstetler said the last comprehensive look at the state's revenue structure was 12 years ago "and some good things came out of that."
The energy tax credit helped spur industry growth, he said, and a change to the way transportation is funded boosted the state money available for projects. Legislation he pushed to collect sales tax on out-of-state purchases in the internet age is now bringing in about $1 billion a year.
"You can't just sit there and say we're No. 1, because things change," Hufstetler said.
A good example is the electric vehicle tax, he said. It's aimed at capturing some of the revenue for road maintenance and improvements that's paid by drivers through the gas tax. Preparing for the "continued electrification of transportation" is another of the majority caucus's top economic priorities.
"We've got to keep looking forward," Hufstetler said. "Many (in the caucus) have a goal of eliminating the income tax… We have a good 200 tax credits out there, and we need to take a good look at them to make sure they’re bringing the return on investment they are supposed to."
Another caucus priority he wants to be involved with this session is healthcare. Expanding telemedicine -- "The one good thing about covid is it forced us into telemedicine early," he said -- is one prong, along with increasing support for income-eligible pregnant women and kids in foster care.
Hufstetler was part of a two-hour joint meeting Wednesday of the Senate committees on Children & Families and Health & Human Services. They focused on the "hoteling" of foster children in impermanent housing, which makes it hard for them to consistently access services.
"There are a lot of things that slow down family reunification and we have to look at this," Hufstetler said. "It's mainly on the county level, but there are some things we can do and we should."