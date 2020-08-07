Gary Harrell probably didn't think his first time representing Georgia's 14th congressional district at the Democratic National Convention would be unlike any other in the past.
"Less than a month ago, going into this, we didn't know what was going to happen," he said.
Originally, the speakers and Democratic candidate for president former Vice President Joe Biden were going to be delivering speeches in Milwaukee, but that has since changed.
"The DNC and the Biden campaign are thankfully being responsible and putting our health first and has decided to do everything virtual," Harrell said.
The 2020 convention will take place from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 via video conferencing. Using the virtual meeting platform Zoom, Harrell and other delegates will attend caucus and council meetings, workshops and listen to speakers from the comforts of their own homes.
As a delegate, Harrell represents the values of the 14th district's Democrats and will be voting on nominations and platform criteria for the Democratic candidate. All delegates will be doing their voting and business via email for the convention.
"We're really utilizing the technology that's always been there," Harrell said.
The platform for the candidate serves as the basis of the party's ideologies and "what (they're) going to work for and fight for."
While he's disappointed that he won't be able to talk and interact with other delegates in person, Harrell is still looking forward to the caucus meetings and workshops that will be streamed using Zoom. He plans on attending the LGBTQ caucus, rural caucus and workers caucus. The Democratic National Committee has yet to announce the kinds of workshops and speakers that will be available for delegates, but Harrell is interested in seeing how they will be done.
"A thing in the past has been things that you can use in local elections to get out the vote and how you can phone bank and things like that," he said.
Those interested in watching the convention programs can tune in on the DNC's website from 9 to 11 p.m. every night of the convention. There will also be some musical entertainment, but the committee has yet to release details on how it will be done.
On the last night, Biden is expected to officially accept the party's presidential nomination.