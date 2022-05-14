Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger upheld an administrative law judge’s opinion on Friday that Jeff Lewis was ineligible to qualify as a candidate in the state Senate District 52 race.
The issue is that Lewis didn’t file nearly 10 years worth of campaign finance disclosures from his time in the state House.
Several years after Lewis left office he placed approximately $75,000 of campaign funds in an investment account, and stopped filing reports on those funds, according to testimony presented in the Thursday hearing.
A new law states a candidate is not eligible unless his reports, and taxes, are up to date.
A representative for Lewis announced that he will appeal the ruling, which he stated was unconstitutional, and continue to campaign for the Senate 52 seat.
“The statute under which Senator Hufstetler seeks to disqualify Jeff Lewis is blatantly unconstitutional. However, only the Superior Courts and, ultimately, the Supreme Court of Georgia are able to rule that a statute violates the Georgia Constitution,” Lewis’ attorney Lester Tate said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting our arguments there and ensuring that Jeff remains on the ballot.”
In the hearing this week, Tate said he’s now up to date with his filings, but the judge pointed out the law stipulates that the candidate must be up to date when they qualify for office.
In his announcement Friday, Lewis compared himself with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stating that first “the establishment” went after the congresswoman and now “now they are coming after me.”
Georgia Secretary of State’s spokesperson Walter Jones said Lewis will remain on the ballot but Senate 52 precincts will post a sign informing voters that he’s been disqualified.
Votes for Lewis will be preserved as the appeal to Raffensperger’s ruling continues to work its way through the courts, Jones said.