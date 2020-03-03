Leigh Patterson qualified on Monday to seek reelection as district attorney for the Rome Judicial Circuit.
She is currently serving in her fifth term as DA. Patterson graduated from Berry College in 1986 and received her J.D. from the UGA School of Law in 1990. After serving for two summers as an intern at the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office, she was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1990 and served until she resigned in 2002 to run for district attorney. Patterson took that office in 2003 and has served for the past 18 years.
“The position of district attorney should be filled by someone with experience and I have 30 years of experience trying criminal cases here in Floyd County. I have actively practiced and tried hundreds of cases in all Floyd County courts, as well as the Georgia Supreme Court and Georgia Court of Appeals. I am looking forward to continuing to work as Floyd County’s district attorney because serving our community and helping victims of crime and their families is truly an honor.”
She is a dedicated member of this community and a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church since 1990. At St. Peter’s, Patterson currently serves as an Adult Sunday School teacher, member of the Christian Education Committee, usher, and on the Loaves and Fishes committee. Patterson also served on the vestry as junior and senior warden, as assistant treasurer of her church, and Junior High EYC leader.
For 28 years she has served on the board of directors of Hospitality House, a shelter for abused women and their children. She is an associate member of the Rome Marine Corps League and a 1994 graduate of Leadership Rome. Patterson is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, the Rome Bar Association and the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia.