Mental health services would get a boost of nearly $30 million in the state's 2023 budget under the priority list submitted by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
That's in addition to the $5,000 raise Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing for state employees in the fiscal year starting July 1.
"That's a valuable tool for retention," DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald told the House Appropriations Human Resources Subcommittee last week.
Chaired by Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, the committee heard from a series of public safety-net agencies on Wednesday and Thursday about what they're hoping to do in the coming year. Fitzgerald said there's an "unprecedented workforce shortage" in addition to an increasing need for services, partially driven by the covid pandemic.
Staffing is a top priority -- Fitzgerald said 140 beds in the state's five mental health hospitals had to be left empty on Wednesday for lack of personnel. She also presented her case for several other initiatives aimed at boosting the department's effectiveness. Among them:
* An additional $7.8 million would go to increase core outpatient services for adults with addictions and mental illnesses "to help before they are in crisis." The money would be spread across local service regions, including the Region 1 coordinating council that serves Floyd and 30 other counties in North Georgia.
* For adults with developmental disabilities, she's proposing $3.8 million for waiver programs that provide community-based support services. Half of that would fund 100 new waivers, Fitzgerald said.
* Another $2.5 million would seed a pilot program to provide forensic services -- evaluations and treatment of people charged with felonies -- in jail, "so we can reserve hospital beds for other people," Fitzgerald said.
Dempsey, who expressed support for the concept, represents Floyd County. While she did not mention it during the hearing, the county jail is poised to open a new multi-million dollar mental health wing. Upon questioning, Fitzgerald said the department is looking for a large facility "in an urban setting" to maximize the impact of the pilot.
Another $1 million would fund forensic peer mentors -- people who have been in prison and are now trained and certified to help others re-integrate into society. The program would be in partnership with the Department of Corrections.
* Fitzgerald said the state also wants to increase funding for community-based adult mental health services. Her budget -- Kemp's proposal -- seeks an additional $1.3 million for a housing voucher program that includes mental health support.
"Housing is a key component for recovery," she told the committee.
Adding beds to local crisis centers is also on the list -- $3.7 million to expand in Augusta and $2.3 million for Columbus, which she called "high need areas."
And $4.5 million is requested for assisted outpatient treatment programs targeting people who go back and forth between local hospitals and jails.
"You can court-order someone to treatment, but the resources have to be there," Fitzgerald said.
Committee members also asked about other issues that were not listed as priorities, but may become areas of focus going forward. Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, noted that county sheriffs are increasingly being called on to transport patients in crisis.
Members also asked about the $822 million in federal covid relief funds earmarked for mental health. Dempsey said she would find out how Kemp intends to allocate the money before the next hearing -- but she noted that many eligible entities weren't able to put together the required applications.
"My own district didn't reach out to me for help in other areas (besides mental health) ... It is incumbent on those who have the need, for us to educate them on how to reach out," she said.
Appropriations subcommittees will draw up agency budgets to present to the full committee. Clearing that, the "big budget" moves to the House floor and then to the Senate.