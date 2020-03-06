Kevin Van Ausdal is excited and proud to announce he is running for House Representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Kevin is striving to represent the people of Northwest Georgia. His campaign slogan is “Save the American Dream.” He plans to do that by fighting for Americans to have access to healthcare, protecting programs like Social Security and Veterans Affairs, and holding corrupt politicians accountable for the harm that they have brought to America.
Originally from Indiana, Kevin moved to Georgia in 2011 to plant roots by graduating college, getting married, and starting a family. His interest in the government started at a young age when he volunteered as a page for the Indiana State Senate and House of Representatives. As a boy scout, he learned fellowship, leadership, and citizenship. He learned the value of community service when he started his first job at the age of 14 working for the local Street Department. Kevin currently works in the financial technology field and also as a poll worker for Catoosa county.