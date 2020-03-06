I am honored to have officially qualified as a Republican candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
As a Christian, a husband, a father, a farmer, a small businessman, and a State Representative, I believe in limiting government, protecting freedom, cutting spending and upholding our Constitution.
For nearly a decade, I have faithfully stood up for our Georgia values in the State House and I am running on my record, not from it.
During my time as a Representative, I stood firm in my belief that we never have to sacrifice our Georgia values to keep our state the number one place to do business and I was proud to support the “Heartbeat” Bill AND every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation. I have never voted for a tax increase and even supported legislation that cut the Georgia income tax.
Representing the people of Haralson and Carroll counties in Atlanta has been an honor, but the last nine years have not always been easy. Being in the majority taught me that political party alone is not an accurate way to measure a person’s principles and beliefs in limited government.
Choosing a candidate based on rhetoric is dangerous and conservatives fall for it every cycle. This is a Republican primary in Georgia. We will all say we want to stop socialism, support our President, protect life, defend the Second Amendment and build the wall. Talk is cheap.
It’s no longer enough to send ‘conservatives’ to Washington, we need proven principled conservatives. I ask for your vote for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Best,
Team Cooke