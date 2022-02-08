A federal judge handed former Sen. David Perdue a win Monday in a courtroom battle over fundraising in his Republican primary campaign to oust Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp can no longer use a special leadership committee to raise unlimited funds during the legislative session leading into the primary election, though the committee can still raise money for other candidates.
“This ruling is a major win and sends a strong message that political corruption will not be tolerated,” Perdue said in a statement. “In the dark of night, Brian Kemp signed a shady backroom deal to try and rig this race in his favor, and the people of Georgia aren’t going to let him get away with it. The Court’s ruling goes to show that a 20-year career politician like Kemp will do anything to try and save himself. Kemp has lost his slush fund and is going to lose this election.”
Prior to last year, when Kemp signed a bill allowing for the creation of leadership committees for high-ranking officials to fundraise during the legislative session, lawmakers were prohibited from accepting donations during the General Assembly to prevent the appearance of corruption. Kemp’s lawyers argued that the changed law was fair and that restricting the cash flow to the leadership committee would harm the free speech of those who wanted to contribute.
Perdue’s team said it was unfair that two candidates for the same office should have different limits on the cash they can take in.
In his decision, U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen sided with Perdue.
“The new law leaves Perdue subject to a maximum contribution limit of $7,600 while Gov. Kemp can raise unlimited contributions through his leadership committee, Georgians First,” Cohen wrote.
Kemp’s team argued that the law is designed to promote transparency and makes corruption less likely because it reduces the number of candidates who are no longer subject to contribution limits, a claim Cohen said “defies logic.”
“To the contrary, rather than addressing quid pro quo corruption, (the law) removes the regulatory contribution limit safeguards that were previously established to combat quid pro quo corruption,” he wrote. “If anything, permitting unlimited campaign contributions in abrogation of the longstanding regulatory scheme limiting such contributions risks more corruption.”
Cohen noted that people can still donate to outside political organizations that support Kemp for governor.
“In fact, for the individual who does not want his or her contribution to be disclosed as a contribution to the governor’s leadership committee, it may be a more attractive option not to contribute to the leadership committee and instead continue to provide donations to an independent committee supporting the governor’s re-election,” he wrote.
The committee raised more than $2.3 million as of Jan. 31, according to a report filed with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission Monday.
The report lists 111 donors with amounts ranging from $26.03 from a Nebraska rancher to two gifts of $250,000 from Elizabeth Uihlein, cofounder of Wisconsin-based shipping business Uline and California-based Majestic Realty.
Perdue’s ex-colleague, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, donated more than $37,000 in airfare in July, before Perdue entered the race.
The committee reported more than $1.7 million in expenditures with $1 million of that going to Ohio-based FlexPoint Media.
The decision will by no means transform Kemp into a pauper, said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. Kemp told Fox News in January he had raised $7 million between July and the start of the session.
“He’s going to have plenty of money,” Bullock said. “And indications are, going back to that letter that was signed by all but 10 or so of the Republican senators encouraging Perdue not to run, he seems to be tight with a lot of the Republican legislators, so it’s not like he has no friends and no money.”