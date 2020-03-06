State Representative Katie Dempsey, chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources, announces campaign for reelection to the Georgia House of Representatives. Rep. Dempsey currently serves on the following House standing committees: Economic Development & Tourism; Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications; Health & Human Services; Higher Education; Transportation; and Rules.
It was rumored that Rep. Dempsey would run for the open 14th Congressional seat; she had the following to say, “After much encouragement and consideration, I am excited and enthusiastic to continue the impactful work that we do here in Georgia. Focusing on policy that directly affects our families has always been my number one priority.”
In addition to seven House committees, Katie serves on the Georgia Behavioral Health Coordinating Council, Georgia Children’s Cabinet, and the Division of Family and Children Services’ State of Hope Statewide Design Team. Furthermore, Katie has been appointed to several regional and national leadership organizations, including the Southern Legislative Conference’s Human Services & Public Safety Committee and the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Education Committee.
As a result of her legislative work, Katie was named the 2017 Georgia Representative of the Year by the National Alliance of Mental Illness and was twice named the Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics. She has also received the Friends of Children Award from the Georgia Professional Human Services Association and was honored by the U.S. Department of Defense for her legislative work on behalf of veterans.
Katie remains active within her district and serves on several local non-profit and health-related boards. She is married to Lynn Dempsey and is the mother of two and grandmother of seven.