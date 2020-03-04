Justin Hight qualified for Chief Magistrate of Floyd County Magistrate Court today
Local Businessman, Justin Hight, qualified on March 2 to seek the position of Chief Magistrate of Floyd County Magistrate Court. Hight states, “As Chief Magistrate I will work hard to make the office efficient and to create an employee and customer friendly work place to serve the people of Floyd County. It would be an honor to serve in this capacity.”
The three most important duties of the Magistrate Court are to hear civil suits not exceeding $15,000, handle garnishments and oversee dispossessory proceedings. As a small business owner, Hight stated he would work closely with local attorneys, law enforcement and other local agencies to execute policies and procedures that would provide the best service possible to all the people of Floyd County.
For the past 15 years, Hight has seen firsthand how the Magistrate Court operates and understands the need for the court to be fair and courteous to all parties who come before the court. As Judge he will ensure that the court operates with the highest quality of service with respect to all.
Hight has been an active member of the Exchange Club and supports the University of Georgia Bulldog Hartman Foundation. He and his wife, Amber, and their children, Vince and Ava, attend Beech Creek Methodist Church.