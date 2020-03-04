Judge John Niedrach announces today that he has qualified to seek re-election for judge of the Floyd County Superior Court. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as judge the last twelve years,” Niedrach says, adding “if re-elected, I will continue my efforts to insure that the legal system is fair and just to all citizens of our community.”
Niedrach finds his work with the Mental Health Court program to be especially rewarding. Established in 2015, the program provides intensive treatment and supervision to eligible defendants with mental illness, rather than incarceration.
The Superior Court is the trial court of general jurisdiction in the state of Georgia, handling all categories of civil and criminal cases. Judges are elected to four year terms.