Being a new parent has opened my eyes to experience things I never knew or expected. Having a child has changed the way I view the world and highlighted disparities in my own community and around our country.
Our community is plagued by problems that include issues such as healthcare, taxation and climate change, which inevitably harm or will harm our entire community. The education system in our state is hindering our children's ability to grow and be challenged. Together these issues lead to a crisis within our communities young and old.
My mission is to lead District 12 and ultimately the state of Georgia to a better, brighter future where all children and their families are provided the opportunity to succeed without epidemics that have solutions!