Rome attorney Bryan Johnson qualified to run for the office Superior Court judge in the Rome Judicial Circuit on Monday.
He is seeking to succeed retiring Judge J. Bryant Durham.
Johnson is the current judge of the Rome Municipal Court and a partner at the law firm of Cox, Byington, Twyman & Johnson. Johnson also currently serves as the county administrator for Floyd County.
Johnson is a 2003 graduate of the University of Georgia and a 2009 graduate of the Walter F. George School of Law of Mercer University.
Johnson is married to the former Emily Griffin, a Rome native. They have two children, Natalee and George.