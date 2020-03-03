On Monday I qualified to run for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District as a conservative Republican who’ll partner with President Trump to Keep America Great and get results for northwest Georgia.
Later that day, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgia’s first known coronavirus cases. A public healthcare crisis like this requires expert preparation and leadership that inspires faith. My background as a physician serving northwest Georgia would give me a unique opportunity to provide much-needed healthcare expertise in Congress at a time it’s gravely needed.
Exploding healthcare costs are driving spending and increasing our national deficit. Obamacare has failed to bend the cost curve. As a neurosurgeon for two decades, I’ve seen the problems in our healthcare system first hand. I know how to fix them. We need conservative, patient-centered solutions more than ever to combat the Democrats’ efforts to destroy our healthcare system with socialism.
My work won’t stop at healthcare. I’m also a small businessman, and I understand what it takes to balance a budget, create new jobs and meet a payroll. I’ll support President Trump’s efforts to cut job-killing regulations, lower taxes and open global markets for Americans manufacturers.
I’m a native northwest Georgian. This is where I grew up and where my wife and I are raising our four children. Strangely, I’m one of the few people in this race who can say that. Like you, I believe in the values of family, faith and freedom. I will get in the foxhole with President Trump to promote the sanctity of life, protect our Second Amendment and build the wall. I will fight every day between now and the primary for your vote. And once elected, I will work tirelessly on your behalf with the honor and integrity our communities deserve.