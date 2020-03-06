Joe Costolnick, Executive Director of Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, recently qualified with the Republican Party to run for the position of Superior Court Clerk in the upcoming May primary election.
With a background in law enforcement, Costolnick has been in and around the court system for more than 20 years. He has seen serious problems in the Court Clerk’s office, including frequent employee turnover to inaccurate and lost documentation, and believes the people of Floyd County deserve better from their elected officials managing taxpayer dollars.
Joe currently serves as Executive Director of Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, leading the county's multidisciplinary team in their fight against child abuse. Prior to that he worked for the Rome Police Department, rising to the rank of Lieutenant and supervising several of the specialized units within the agency.
If elected, Costolnick plans to implement a more collaborative approach to serving the community by working alongside the people that rely on the clerk’s office each and every day. He will aim to reduce the wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars stemming directly from extraordinarily high employee resignation rates, missing and inaccurate county records, and outdated management and filing systems that come with a high cost to the citizens of Floyd County.
Joe has been married to his wife Emily for 11 years. They have two children, Sophi and Tyler. He is a current member of the board of directors for the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA as well as the Floyd County Drug Court.