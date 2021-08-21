Charles Jackson qualified ro run for reelection to Cave Spring City Council Post 4:
“The Cave Spring City Council is very important to the function of the city and I take the position of council member very seriously. I appreciate the opportunity to have served as a council member for the past several years and am asking the citizens to consider me for another term.
“This council has worked very well together to plan for the future of Cave Spring and help improve the city services, facilities and quality of life. We have made a lot of progress, but still have a lot to do.
“I would like to continue to use my experience as a city council member and my relationships with City of Rome and Floyd County governments for the benefit of Cave Spring. It is my hope to get to talk to as many citizens as possible, and am always available to answer any questions or concerns and would appreciate new ideas and points of view. Thank you for your consideration and support.”