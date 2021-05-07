Gov. Brian Kemp has through Monday to sign or veto legislation passed by the Georgia General Assembly this year, or the bills automatically become law.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, has one measure still outstanding. His Senate Bill 201 provides a more efficient way to go after tax cheats. It passed on the last day of the session.
Under SB 201, the Georgia Department of Revenue would be able to use data analytics to track down hidden assets that are owed as taxes. Hufstetler said Friday it’s the same principle as the sales tax collection requirement he pushed for third-party vendors such as Amazon.
“They owe the money. They’re just not paying it,” he said. “I want people to pay the taxes they legally owe, so the people who are paying their taxes don’t have to bear that burden.”
The Senate Finance Committee chairman has a goal of eliminating the state income tax, essentially by finding and plugging loopholes and drains on the treasury. He and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, have another tool to use now and they’re starting to draw up a game plan.
SB 6, which Kemp signed into law last week, allows the two chairs to request economic analyses on up to 10 specialized tax breaks each year, to see if they’re worth the loss of revenue to the state.
Hufstetler said he and Blackmon had a discussion Friday about the ones they want reviewed this year.
“It was very preliminary,” he said. “I think we might be agreed on low income housing and the rural tax credit, but we’ll probably meet in Atlanta soon to talk.”
Ironically, SB 6 also contains tax credits for a number of different industries. The House added a host of tax breaks to the original bill. Some remained after a House and Senate conference committee hammered out a compromise, but the Senate conferees did get some eliminated.
A break for agribusiness job creators in rural Georgia, open only to companies with at least $100 million in assets, was among those that didn’t make the cut. Hufstetler balked, and it cost him. The House refused to pass his legislation creating a special council on tax reform — a comprehensive review of the whole state tax structure — that had passed the Senate unanimously.
“There had been no independent study (on the agribusiness program) and it’s been discredited all over the country,” Hufstetler said. “So when they said we’ll do the (tax council) if it’s in there, I didn’t think that was a good idea.”
For now, he said, they’ll use the ability to scrutinize individual tax breaks and continue working with the governor and his floor leaders on tax reform.
“The budget funding is effective July 1 … We can get started now and have something by December for next year,” he said.