Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced on Monday the appointment of members to the Senate Study Committee on Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems.
A hazard in operating rooms, surgical smoke is produced from burning tissue through the use of lasers and electrosurgical devices.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who is an anesthetist, is one of five members of the new committee chaired by Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain. The other members are Sens. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone; Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta; and Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville.
"Senator Butler has been a dedicated member of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee for a number of legislative sessions and will diligently examine the potential harmful effects of surgical smoke on our state’s healthcare workers in the operating room,” Duncan said in a release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that surgical smoke a nuisance because it has a repulsive odor and can obstruct the surgeon’s view of the surgical site -- but it also has been shown to contain toxic gases, vapors and particulates, viruses and bacteria.
Transmission of human papillomavirus through surgical smoke from lasers has been documented and over half a million healthcare workers are exposed to surgical smoke each year, the CDC states.