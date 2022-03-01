Herschel Walker's campaign confirmed that he will not be attending a weekend event in Rome hosted by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Greene, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. However the event will still feature Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue and former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon.
A flyer for the Shall Not Be Infringed Second Amendment and Freedom Rally listed Walker -- a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate -- but his campaign told the AJC on Tuesday that he won't be participating. Walker's campaign did not give a reason for his pulling out, the newspaper reported.
Perdue's campaign communication director Jenni Sweat confirmed his attendance. A statement from the campaign read that Greene has been unfairly targeted by the "liberal media."
Greene, R-Rome, and Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar are facing criticism, including from their party leadership, after speaking at the the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in Orlando on Friday.
Prior to her speech, AFPAC organizer Nick Fuentes led the crowd in chanting for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is invading Ukraine, and made positive references to World War II Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
“Now they’re going on about Russia and Vladimir Putin is Hitler — they say that’s not a good thing,” Fuentes said.
While Perdue's statement defended Greene, it also stated that "anti-Semitism and hate have no place in our party or our country" and condemned Putin as a "murderer and thug" who must be stopped.
"This event is about highlighting the need to protect the Second Amendment and expand our God-given right to bear arms. Given the invasion in Ukraine we see the need to protect it now more than ever," the Perdue statement read.
The rally is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Greene has been rebuked by several senior national-level members of the GOP including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Mitt Romney, the party's 2012 presidential nominee.
On the state level Republicans like Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is running for U.S. Senate, among others have also criticized her attendance at the rally.
"When it comes to her ideas and associations, they exhibit an extreme lack of wisdom and judgement. I believe they are a poison in the bloodstream of our party and I also believe that the behavior exhibited is a distraction and an embarrassment," Black said after speaking to the Floyd County Republican Women on Tuesday.