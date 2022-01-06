The two said they wanted to give the “Republican response” in opposition to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol. They spent just over half an hour showing video clips from that day and alluding to federal involvement.
“January 6th last year wasn’t an insurrection,” Gaetz said. “Nobody’s been charged with insurrection, nobody’s been charged with treason. But it may very well have been a ‘fed-surrection.’”
Greene said she was “very upset” at the breach that temporarily halted certification of the presidential election because it denied her a chance to explain her objecion to the Michigan electors.
She also questioned why the January 6th committee isn’t looking just as closely at Black Lives Matter and Atifa rioters. Those events affected cities around the country, she said, while January 6th affected just the Capitol.
“Why is this Congress obsessed with itself and not the American people?,” she asked.
The GOP representatives — who were not joined by any other Republicans — repeatedly targeted the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. Gaetz said they’re ignoring his “video evidence” that covert agents may have incited the violence. Greene went through a litany of accusations that went back as far as the 1968 riots at the Democratic National Convention.
“Christopher Wray of the FBI and Merrick Garland at the DOJ are saying this is the biggest investigation in history,” Greene said. “I think the biggest investigation needs to be what is going on at the FBI and what is happening in the Department of Justice.”
They took a few questions before wrapping up, and Greene laid a major one to rest.
“I’ve introduced four different sets of articles of impeachment. I think it’s very clear I think Joe Biden is the president,” she said.