U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, was named a “Taxpayer Hero” by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste recently.
A press release issued by Graves' office stated that since 1989, CCAGW has identified members of Congress who are committed to protecting taxpayer dollars and standing up for accountability and transparency in government.
For the 2019 rankings, CCAGW identified 80 roll call votes in the U.S. House of Representatives that met these criteria.
Graves scored a 99% rating and has a lifetime rating from CCAWG of 97%.
“We applaud Rep. Graves for his tireless work on behalf of the taxpayers while serving in Congress. His courageous votes to cut wasteful spending and make government more accountable should serve as an example to other members, challenging them to keep their promises to protect the fiscal interests of American taxpayers," said CCAGW President Tom Schatz in the press release.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, H.R. 5430, supported by Graves, was singled out as a “victory” for the American taxpayer. To see the complete rating votes, visit ccagwratings.org.