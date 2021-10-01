Former 14th District Congressman Tom Graves announced Friday the launch of America's Future, Together, an effort to support bi-partisanship in Congress.
Combining his former campaign committee and leadership political action committee into one, the new PAC will support Republican and Democrat incumbents who demonstrate the ability to work with those whom they may disagree with, said PAC spokesperson Tim Baker.
“Having some time to look back on my nearly 20 years of public service, I realize the Vice Chairman of the Special Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress (ModCom) was the capstone of my elected career," Graves said in a statement. “I saw firsthand the value, the productivity, and the success of bi-partisanship as Democrats and Republicans on that committee came together to address tough challenges facing one of our oldest national institutions -- the United States Congress."
Speaking specifically about Graves' former constituents in Northwest Georgia, Baker said that a representative can still make accomplishments in Congress without compromising their core principals.
The PAC will provide financial and political support to elected officials, regardless of party affiliation. Their goal is to work in a bipartisan way towards "a strong national defense, free-market solutions, fiscal responsibility and individual freedoms and the opportunities that come with it."
The overall goal is to reduce gridlock in Congress by supporting solutions and finding common ground to get results.
"It was truly remarkable to see what we could accomplish when we set aside our party affiliations and, instead, choose to work together on behalf of the American people," Graves said. “ModCom proved to be a bright spot. And, more importantly, a testament that people from different backgrounds, viewpoints, and political parties working together is still possible. The best way forward is for our elected officials to work collectively once again for the people they represent."