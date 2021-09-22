ATLANTA – The Washington, D.C.-based Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has announced a new, $30 million investment in nine battleground states – including Georgia – for the 2022 general election.
Besides Georgia, the DSCC’s Defend the Majority program is targeting Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The organization said this is the largest investment in ground-field organizing it has ever made at this point in the election cycle.
“Early, sustained organizing is how we win elections, and through our Defend the Majority program, the DSCC is building the ground game Democrats need to succeed in Senate battlegrounds across the country,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Executive Director Christie Roberts.
“Our organizing programs are starting earlier than ever before. We’re taking nothing for granted, and by building meaningful relationships with voters now, we are laying the groundwork for Democrats’ victory in 2022.”
The DSCC said the money will be used to staff field offices and develop training programs; coordinate outreach programs to Latino, Black and younger voters; and hire communications staff who will be focused on defining Republican Senate candidates.
Georgia has several GOP candidates vying for an opportunity to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. The list includes University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, businessman Kelvin King, trial attorney Jared Craig, former Navy SEAL Latham Sadler, and author James Nestor.
Walker has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Black has picked up the endorsements of more than 50 state legislators, former Gov. Nathan Deal and former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville.