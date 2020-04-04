The clock is ticking on elections, but the Georgia General Assembly session is frozen and incumbents can’t raise money for their campaigns.
State law prohibits lawmakers from soliciting or accepting donations during the annual 40-day legislative session, which was temporarily suspended after Day 29 due to the coronavirus threat.
The March 16 special session called to ratify Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health emergency did not count as part of the regular session.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said the issue is of particular concern to legislators facing challenges in the upcoming party primary elections.
While there are some tough battles ahead in a number of districts statewide, locally, only incumbent Katie Dempsey has opposition in the primary.
Dempsey, R-Rome, is being challenged for the House District 13 seat by Republican Brad Barnes, a small business owner and software engineer. The district covers the city of Rome and central Floyd County.
A former Rome city commissioner finishing her seventh 2-year term in the General Assembly, Dempsey reported $59,027 cash on hand at the start of the 2020 session.
The latest campaign finance reports filed with the State Ethics Commission cover the period between July 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. The next round of reports are due April 30.
Dempsey reported taking in $28,700 in contributions between July and the end of January, and spending $24,098 during that period. Many of her donations came just before the Jan. 14 start of the session.
Her top contributor, at $2,000, was Greenleaf Center LLC, a 103-bed psychiatric hospital in Valdosta that treats mental and substance abuse disorders. Dempsey chairs the human resources subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.
Donors at the $1,000 level were Alkermes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical manufacturer based in Massachusetts; Altria Client Services, a lobbying arm of the tobacco-product giant; AT&T Georgia's political action committee; and Georgia Healthcare Association's PAC.
Dempsey's expenses included $2,100 a month for the Centennial Park West condo in Atlanta she leases as a legislative office and base. The round trip between Rome and the state capitol is about 130 miles.
Campaign events, contributions to other politicians and donations to area nonprofits -- including One Community United, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and the Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth -- also are listed among her expenses.
Barnes, her challenger, has not yet filed a report -- indicating that he had no contributions or expenses before February. He could not be reached for comment Sunday and his campaign website, bradbarnes.us, is still under construction.
The winner of the primary contest will face off against Democrat J. Scott Fuller in the Nov. 3 general election. Fuller, development and stewardship officer for Murphy-Harpst Children's Centers in Cedartown, has not yet filed a campaign finance report.
* In Senate District 52, Republican incumbent Hufstetler is being challenged in November by Democrat Charles DeYoung, a welder and metal artist.
Hufstetler reported $202,987 cash on hand in the run-up to the General Assembly session. Of that amount, he took in $53,759 between July and January and spent $13,101.
Hufstetler chairs the Senate Finance Committee.
His major donors during the latest reporting period included the HCA Healthcare hospitals' PAC and Georgia School of Orthodontics at $2,800 each; AT&T, $2,500; and Southeast Permanente Medical Group, $1,950.
His expenses were mainly contributions to other political campaigns -- including the maximum $2,800 to state Sen. Greg Kirk, R-Americus, and a $500 donation to the successful Rome City Commission campaign of his brother-in-law, Jim Bojo.
DeYoung has not yet filed a campaign report. The district covers all of Floyd, half of Bartow and parts of Gordon and Chattooga counties.
* The House District 12 contest also won't come until November, when Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, is challenged by Democrat Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey, an interior designer.
Lumsden reported $69,219 cash on hand as of the start of the session. More than half of that -- $39,119 -- came in between July and January, with most coming after his appointment to chair the House Insurance Committee.
Among his major contributors, at $1,500 each, were the PACs for the Georgia Dental Association, Georgia Optometric Association, Georgia Orthopaedic Society and the Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia.
Rick Gilbert of Rome, a Berry College board member, gave the $2,800 maximum allowed per campaign. So did Rick Sargent, CEO of Rome-based Peachstate Labs.
Lumsden's expenses -- totaling just over $7,000 -- included $2,639 to rent furniture for the Atlanta apartment he shares with another lawmaker during the legislative session.
Gilreath-Harvey's first report won't be due until April 30. The district covers western Floyd and all of Chattooga County.
* Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, is unopposed for a second two-year term representing House District 14.
The district covers most of Bartow and the southeast corner of Floyd County.
Scoggins, a retired probate court judge, reported $9,298 in his campaign chest as of the start of the session. The bulk of the donations, $6,800, came between July and January.
His top donor, at $1,500, was the political action committee for MAGMutual Georgia, a liability insurer for healthcare professionals. Womack Public Affairs LLC, a Cartersville-based lobbying firm, contributed $1,000.
His expenses -- totaling just over $2,000 -- included $650 for advertising in the Adairsville Tiger Club program, a $250 donation to the Bartow County sheriff and $250 to the Rome-based nonprofit One Community United.
To see the the full campaign finance reports, visit ethics.ga.gov.