Nancy Fricks qualified to seek reelection to Cave Spring City Council Post 5:
“I was raised in Cave Spring, have raised my family here. I love my town and I enjoy getting out and taking part in things that are going on in our town.
“Being part of the Cave Spring Activities Committee for many years gave me the opportunity to talk and listen to the citizens. This is what led me to run for City Council 4 years ago. I hope that I have served them well. Hearing their concerns lets me take them to the Council so their voices can be heard.
“If reelected, I will continue to do not only what is best for the City of Cave Spring, but make sure the citizens have someone they can come to and know that their concerns will be taken to City Hall and dealt with.”