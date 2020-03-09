The Floyd County Republican party is working to be one of the first chances for candidates in a U.S. Senate race to have an actual ballot result for the race.
"In an effort to give Republicans voters an opportunity to express their early candidate preference for the upcoming fall Senate race featuring Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, the Executive Committee of the Floyd County Republican Party has certified four questions to go on the May 19 Republican Primary Ballot," a press release stated.
Because of a "little know statute" a local party can submit to its members a question to be voted upon -- in this case they're creating a mini-primary for Floyd County voters.
While the results won't be binding, other than for informational purposes, the yes or no questions may be the first actual results either candidate will receive.
The party certified the following four questions to be placed on the May 19 Republican ballot:
- In the upcoming November 2020 election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by gubernatorial appointee, Kelly Loeffler, are you more likely than not going to vote for SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER?
- In the upcoming November 2020 election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by gubernatorial appointee, Kelly Loeffler, are you more likely than not going to vote for REP. DOUG COLLINS?
- In the upcoming November 2020 election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by gubernatorial appointee, Kelly Loeffler, are you more likely than not going to vote for ANOTHER CANDIDATE other than either Sen. Loeffler or Rep. Collins?
- I am UNDECIDED as to who I will vote for in the upcoming November 2020 election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by gubernatorial appointee, Kelly Loeffler.
"Many Republicans in Floyd County and elsewhere have expressed their disappointment at this result and their concern that a brutal election battle in November could harm the Republican’s chances at holding that seat in a runoff," the release stated. "In an effort to give their members an opportunity to express their preference, the Floyd County Republican Party Executive Committee decided to place these questions on the ballot in the May 19 Republican Primary."
Who will win the seat be decided by a special election for the remaining two years in the term of former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to fill Isakson’s seat until the conclusion of the special election.
There will be no party primaries ahead of the special election to fill Isakson’s seat, and more than one current Republican lawmaker is running. One worry is that those circumstances could favor Democrats, if they can successfully consolidate support behind their preferred candidate.
"When Rep. Collins announced his intention to run for the Senate seat earlier last month, the Georgia legislature considered changing the law to require a primary in May that would pit a Republican nominee -- likely Loeffler or Collins -- against a Democrat in the Fall; however, Gov. Kemp reportedly discouraged such a change," the release stated.
"Given the hotly contested open 14th Congressional District seat with nine declared Republican candidates, there should be a strong conservative voter turnout that will give Sen. Loeffler and Rep. Collins a unique opportunity to test their Republican voter base in advance of the November election," the release stated.
If you have questions or desire background regarding this matter, please contact Luke Martin, Floyd County GOP Chair, LAM422@gmail.com or David Guldenschuh, Floyd GOP Correspondence Secretary at (706) 346-3693.