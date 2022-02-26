Jamie Palmer is the new chair of the fractured Floyd County Republican Party following elections Thursday evening.
Palmer has been active in the party and local races, briefly entering the 2019 Ward 3 Rome City Commission race until he had to withdraw because he had not been a city resident for the minimum of 90 days. Palmer had been serving as one of vice chairs of the party.
He replaces Randy Smith as chair. Smith took over from Luke Martin when the latter announced plans to run for state Senate District 52.
Palmer’s election comes at a time when the local party is split, mostly over the 14th Congressional District race.
Some longtime Republicans agreed to host a reception last week for congressional challenger Jennifer Strahan, an event that was never listed on the party’s website or social media. Posted instead: An upcoming rally by incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Strahan event also drew “host” designations from four incumbent Republican county commissioners — two up for re-election this year — and prominent community members, from business operators to those in healthcare.
There’s also some pushback over Martin’s campaign as he challenges Sen. Chuck Hufstetler for the District 52 seat. The redrawn district has attracted two Bartow Republican candidates as well, former state Rep. Jeff Lewis and the current chair of the Bartow County Board of Education, Derek Keeney.
The party challenge to Hufstetler is a separate story, as he is chair of one of the most powerful committees in the Senate, Finance, and is among the most sought-after members for budget matters. He is regarded as the most influencial legislator in the district. But he also was a very vocal supporter of Dr. John Cowan in the 2020 primary vs. Greene.