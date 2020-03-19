Floyd County Republicans were geared up for their county convention Saturday and, despite the coronavirus outbreak, it’s still on — in a different form.
“Because of the COVID-19 virus we have changed the location and the process,” said Mickey Tuck, vice chair of the local party.
The gathering will be closed to all but executive committee members, who will handle the selection of delegates to the district and state conventions.
Meanwhile, the Young Democrats of Georgia convention set for Friday through Sunday in Athens has been postponed. Plans are to set up a virtual convention for the first weekend in April.
“While, of course, a virtual convention is not our first choice ... I’m confident in our ability to organize a convention that Young Democrats can be proud of,” said Benjamin Amis, president of the Young Democrats of Floyd, Polk and Bartow counties.
The Floyd County Democratic Party was slated to attend the district convention in Chattooga County on April 11, but that’s been postponed.
“Plans are now underway to reset the caucuses, to be held after the May 19 primary,” party chair Ruth Demeter said.
Democrats in the 14th Congressional District get three pledged delegates to send to the Democratic National Convention in July. Who they select will be based on the presidential candidate or candidates that receive at least 15% of the vote in the preference primary. The March 24 vote has been rescheduled to May.
Former vice president Joe Biden is the current frontrunner for the nomination. Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in Thursday, but the other potential candidate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden Wednesday.
President Donald Trump — the only candidate on Georgia’s Republican ballot — is his party’s presumptive nominee. The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August.
Tuck said county parties received guidance from Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer saying their Saturday conventions have to take place to preserve their right to participate in the national convention.
But “we would prefer that you NOT attend,” the email from Shafer said in bold letters.
Instead, a “pro forma convention” of executive committee members will approve a slate of delegates and adjourn.
Tuck said every member of the Floyd County party who has paid their dues will be considered for selection.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience and short notice of the changes for the county convention,” Tuck wrote in an email to members.”We are American and Georgia strong. Along with prayer we will endure through this time in history.”