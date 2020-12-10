The local Republican Party chair attributed problems in the Nov. 3 election in Floyd County to a lack of training and education in the elections office during his testimony Thursday at a Georgia House Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.
Citing human error, Luke Martin told lawmakers about the approximately 2,700 ballots missing from the election night tally and then later 300 ballots that had been counted twice in the hand audit of the presidential race.
Martin said issues with election worker training resulted in only a small percentage of the ballots being reported on election night, with final tallies unavailable until the next day.
"Unfortunately, that's not unusual in Floyd County," he told lawmakers. "We're generally one of the last counties reporting in the state."
When asked for clarification from state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, Martin agreed that he felt a lack of training and education led to local issues in the Nov. 3 election.
He also confirmed for lawmakers that the county's elections board had sought to correct the issues when found and had dismissed the elections clerk after the issues were uncovered.
Earlier in the hearing, state lawmakers hosted former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani for a second time to air claims of fraud with no evidence in Georgia’s presidential election.
Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, rolled out witnesses and experts involved in a lawsuit to overturn the election results.
Many of those same witnesses spoke before a state Senate Judiciary subcommittee last Thursday, during which Giuliani urged the panel’s mostly Republican lawmakers to appoint electors to the Electoral College who would cast Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in Trump’s favor next week.
Representatives from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office did not attend the House hearing Thursday, citing ongoing litigation. Raffensperger and his deputies have repeatedly debunked claims of machines flipping votes and alleged mail-in ballot fraud spread by Trump and his allies.
Certified election results that have undergone two recounts since mid-November show Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia by 11,779 votes. Trump has called the election “rigged” and pressured Gov. Brian Kemp to overturn the results.
Speaking on video after contracting COVID-19, Giuliani hurled accusations of fraud that no court in Georgia has found valid so far and said Atlanta election workers shown in a controversial surveillance video “look like they’re passing out dope, not just ballots.”
“Every single vote should be taken away from Biden,” Giuliani said.
At one point, Giuliani could be heard in the background telling his legal team to send a video of election activities in Coffee County to right-wing biased media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network.
Georgia's election system manager, Gabriel Sterling, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to debunk many of the fraud claims made at the House hearing. He said the hearing format worsens doubt in the state's election integrity since the claims do not face real questioning.
“Giving oxygen to this continued disinformation is leading to a continuing erosion of people’s belief in our elections and our processes," Sterling said.
Democratic lawmakers condemned the hearing, calling it a sham put on by Republicans to stir emotions among Trump’s base of supporters rather than probe any actual election irregularities.
“This is an embarrassing day in Georgia House of Representatives history,” said state Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs.
The hearing came as lawmakers gear up to propose revisions for absentee voter ID laws when the General Assembly meets for the 2021 legislative session starting next month.
The state Senate Republican Caucus has already called for requiring photo identification to vote by mail, banning absentee-ballot drop boxes and eliminating the ability of Georgians to request a mail-in ballot without a reason.