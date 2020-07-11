Dave Roberson is vying for the Floyd County sheriff position in the Aug. 11 Republican runoff. There is no Democratic candidate so the winner will appear alone on the Nov. 3 election ballot. Roberson is on voluntary leave of absence as a major in charge of field operations. To learn more, visit VoteRoberson.com.
What are your specific plans to address the turnover rate, the loss of trained employees, at the sheriff’s office?
Recruitment and retention of employees is my top priority. I will accomplish this by:
1. Being proactive in recruiting so people see this can be more than just a job, but a meaningful career.
2. Making sure employees are properly trained.
3. Treating people with respect, as I always have, and being a motivating leader who empowers people to do great work and want to advance within the agency.
4. Creating a community of trust and opening the lines of communication. I want to hear our employees’ ideas and what they think can be better.
5. Continuing to work with our Commissioners on compensation.
6. Ensuring that the merit system for promotions is fair and transparent.
7. Making a concerted effort to broaden diversity so we are more representative of our community.
Some training is required by the state. Is there any optional training you would encourage for your command staff, deputies or jail officers?
As the pressures and demands on law enforcement evolve, it’s evident that agencies must make a commitment to improve training for officers so they are better equipped to do their jobs safely and effectively. Our deputies are only required to obtain 20 hours of training annually. I’d like to see advanced training for deputies in areas such as crisis intervention and mental health, use of force, community policing / de-escalation, community relations, and cultural awareness, to name a few.
Alongside that, we must be purposeful in offering seminars that focus on the emotional and mental health of our deputies. Training and development are absolutely critical as we seek to move our agency forward in today’s world and serve our community to the best of our ability.
The coronavirus is limiting families’ access to incarcerated inmates right now but if and when it is over, how do you envision the visitation system working?
We work hard to keep everyone safe. We’re encouraging everyone to take advantage of video visitation from home, if possible, which is currently free due to the pandemic hardship. We understand that everyone may not have internet access, so we’re also allowing a limited number of visitors to the jail for video visitation.
This situation is being closely monitored due to the recent spike in cases locally, and adjustments may be made if necessary. However, we also know that visitation from one’s support system is crucial and are committed to facilitating this safely. If and when this pandemic is over, at-home video visitation will continue and families and friends will be able to come to the jail once per week for video visitation.
Do you have any outreach efforts planned for voters to get to know you better before the Aug. 11 runoff election?
We’re hosting a series of mobile meet & greets with Kona Ice in various neighborhoods and I’m having many small-group and one-on-one meetings. We’re also talking with the GOP about a possible debate. We continue to focus on engaging voters through social media, and we’ll soon release videos that will help people get to know me on a more personal level.
I’m also looking forward to hosting a BBQ for public safety in August. It was important to me that my first campaign event in 2018 be focused on our public safety community, and it’s equally as important that my last event celebrate them. All public safety workers are invited regardless of who you are voting for, to thank you for your service.