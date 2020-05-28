President of the United States: Donald J. Trump (I)
U.S. Senate: David A. Perdue (I)
Public Service Commission: John Shaw (I)
Public Service Commission: Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I)
U.S. Rep. 14th Congressional District: John D. Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree, Matt Laughridge
State Senate District 52: Chuck Hufstetler (I)
State House District 12 (western Floyd County only): Eddie Lumsden (I)
State House District 13 (central Floyd County only): Brad Barnes, Katie Dempsey (I)
State House District 14 (eastern Floyd County only: Mitchell Scoggins (I)
District Attorney: Leigh Patterson (I)
Clerk of Superior Court: Joseph Costolnick III, Barbara Ann Penson (I)
Sheriff: Thomas D. “Tom” Caldwell, Ronald Kilgo, Dave Roberson
Tax Commissioner: Kevin Payne (I)
Coroner: Harold (Gene) Proctor (I)
County Commission Post 2: Wright Bagby Jr. (I)
County Commission Post 3: Allison Watters (I)
County Board of Education Post 2: Melinda Strickland (I)
County Board of Education Post 3: Jay Shell (I)
County Board of Education Post 5: Danny Waits
Republican Party questions
1. Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
2. Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?
3. Should candidates for board of education be required to declare their political party?
Nonpartisan judicial races will also be on both parties’ ballots