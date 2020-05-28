Vote

Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia: Elizabeth “Beth” Beskin, Charlie Bethel (I)

Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia: Hal Moroz, Sarah Hawkins Warren (I)

Judge, Court of Appeals: Christian Coomer (I)

Judge, Court of Appeals: Sara Doyle (I)

Judge, Court of Appeals: Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I)

Judge, Court of Appeals: David Todd Markle (I)

Judge, Court of Appeals: Carla McMillan

Judge, Superior Court: John E. “Jack” Niedrach (I)

Judge, Superior Court: Bryan Johnson

Probate Judge: Steven Burkhalter (I)

Chief Magistrate: Justin Hight, W. Gene Richardson (I)

Nonpartisan judicial races will also be on both parties’ ballots

I = Incumbent

