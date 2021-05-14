The Floyd County Republican Party is seeking to have a larger presence in the 14th Congressional District.
"The 14th District here has been dominated by Paulding and Whitfield," Floyd GOP Chair Luke Martin said. With Floyd County's population nearly identical to Whitfield's, they're hoping to gain a little more clout this year.
As GOP district meetings take place across much of the state this weekend, the Floyd delegation will be travelling to Dalton. During that district meeting, the representatives from each county will elect delegates as well as adopt resolutions and rules for the coming year.
"It would be nice to break up the Paulding-Whitfield dynamic," Martin said.
Another dynamic, which might make the meeting interesting, is the likelihood of contention between various factions in the party.
Gov. Kemp is scheduled to attend the event and several county delegations in the 14th district -- with the exception of Floyd -- voted on resolutions to censure the governor in county level meetings.
“Governor Kemp’s inaction angered Republican voters, many of whom refused to vote in the January 5th runoff and Kemp helped cost the Republicans two Senate seats,” read a Whitfield County resolution.
Also attending the event will be a challenger for Kemp's seat, Vernon Jones, as well as 14th District Rep. Marjorie Greene.
Another question concerning the congressional district is whether or not all of the counties currently in the district will remain in the district. In the next few months the Georgia Legislature will begin redrawing lines of the state's legislative and congressional districts.
That explicitly partisan process, which occurs every 10 years after U.S. Census data is released, dictates political control for the next decade.
Floyd Democrats to hold membership drive
Also taking place on Saturday, the Floyd County Democrat Party will host their annual membership drive at Rolater Park.
The Go Blue BBQ will last from from 1-3 p.m. and will also feature 2022 candidate for Labor Commission Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point. The membership drive will