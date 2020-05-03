The Floyd County Elections Office has processed just over 15,400 requests for absentee ballots so far — an astounding number to Robert Brady, the chief elections clerk.
Brady said about 2,100 people voted early in 2016, the last presidential election year. Turnout for the primary then didn’t crack 22%.
“If you look at those numbers and the way this is shaping up, this is just phenomenal,” he said.
The June 9 primary is an anomaly, due to the new coronavirus outbreak, and will include the presidential preference primary along with the general partisan primary races.
Brady noted that the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office sent out absentee ballot applications to every registered voter. In Floyd County, that was 56,776 people.
The returned requests are entered into a computer by the elections clerks. From there, though, the process is a little different than in previous years. Instead of the local clerks mailing out the ballots, a third-party vendor under contract to the SOS is handling the mail-outs statewide.
“That’s how come I can’t tell you where yours is,” Brady said.
Voters can check on their application status on the Georgia My Voter website run by the SOS. Registration status, sample ballots and other information also is on the site.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 11. Early in-person voting starts May 18 and will run, Monday through Friday, through June 5 — except for Monday, May 25, which is the Memorial Day holiday. A Saturday opportunity is scheduled for May 30.
The coronavirus
“I’m sorry to say, it’s not going to be run as smoothly and efficiently as we’ve done it in the past,” Brady said Friday.
“We’ll be strictly enforcing the social distancing and hygiene requirements and that’s going to greatly slow down the process,” he explained. “I’m not discouraging anyone from voting in person, but they should seriously consider that it’s going to take longer.”
COVID-19 concerns for both pollworkers and voters has also led the Elections Board to decide there will be just one early voting site opened. It will likely be in the County Administration Building, Brady said, but that’s still under discussion.
While some of the poll workers — average age, in their 60s — have declined to work this year, Brady said he expects to have enough for all 25 precincts that will be open on Election Day.
“Some of these ladies who have bulletproof personalities know they’re not really bulletproof, and I can understand that,” he said. “But I can move people around and staff all polling places.”
There will be one less location, however, since the Barkers precinct will be moved from the Renaissance Marquis assisted living facility. Brady said it’s on strict lockdown — no visitors — due to the coronavirus.
Voters in the Barkers precinct are being notified they’ll be sharing the nearby VFW Post 4911 location on Cedartown Highway with the Vann’s Valley precinct.
Brady said it’s hard to predict turnout this year, but based on previous elections there could be as many as 15,000 people turning up for in-person voting.
Meanwhile, completed absentee ballots are continuing to arrive at the office, which remains closed to the public for now.
“We log each one in and then we sit on it in a secure storage facility until June 9,” he said. “Then we’ll open them all up and count them like every other ballot.”
One lucky break is Georgia’s new voting equipment system, which comes with a high-speed paper ballot counter. In previous elections, each paper ballot had to be fed in separately.
“Using the old equipment, this would have been an overwhelming task. With the new system, you can put a stack of 50 in, hit the switch and two minutes later they’re counted,” Brady said.
The Elections Board is still working with the Floyd County Commission on the possibility of setting up absentee ballot drop boxes for voters who want an option other than returning them by mail.
Brady said the lengthy state regulations for the emergency measure have made it hard to find appropriate locations. The boxes must be on municipal property, easily accessible yet strictly secured, with specific lighting requirements and 24/7 video-recorded monitoring.
“The restrictions are so severe that, in Floyd County’s case, we’re having trouble meeting them and still have it mean something,” he said.
However, Brady is working on a plan that could include drop boxes at some polling locations. Instead of waiting in line, voters could just drop off their completed ballot.
“You’ve always been able to walk up to any poll worker on Election Day and hand them your absentee ballot,” he said. “It’s always been that way, but nobody’s really done that.”