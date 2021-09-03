The Floyd County Democratic Party held their monthly meeting on Thursday evening via Zoom, and focused on informing people interested in the upcoming three races for the Rome City Commission and an open seat in the city school board of key dates.
Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, who has declared her candidacy for the 14th District seat of the U.S. House of Representatives, began the meeting by talking about the importance of local elections.
They spoke of the enforcement of masking in schools and the conversation shifted to the death of a 13-year-old Coosa student who died earlier this week from COVID-19.
Davis spoke of her congressional campaign was going, and thanked the volunteers that have helped her thus far. Davis announced that her first fundraising event would be on Sept. 26, with details still to be sorted out.
The floor was then given to one of the participants in the upcoming Rome City School Board election, Pascha Burge, spoke about her campaign and what she would like to accomplish if elected to the school board.
After Burge, came the final speaker of the evening, Ruth Demeter about her position as director of newly established nonprofit organization, the North Georgia Democrats. In that role, Demeter will help assist other local Democratic Party chapters in their efforts to organize.
Demeter also said the person taking her spot as chairman of the 14th District Democrats of Georgia would be Callie Clark.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 7 and it is unclear if it will also be on Zoom or an in-person event. The current acting chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party is LaTonya Burrell and during the October meeting the local party will elect a new chair.