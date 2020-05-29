President of the United States: Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang
U.S. Senate: Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jom Ossoff, Maya Dillard Smith, Teresa Pike Tomlinson
Public Service Commission: Robert G. Bryant
Public Service Commission: Daniel Blackman, John Noel
U.S. Rep. 14th Congressional District: Kevin Van Ausdal
State Senate District 52: Charles DeYoung
State House District 12 (western Floyd County only): Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey
Clerk of Superior Court: Moriah Medina
County Commission Post 2: Charles “Coach” Smith
County Commission Post 3: Shonna Bailey
Democratic Party questions
1. Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?
2. Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?
3. Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?
4. Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?
5. Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower income Georgians?
6. Should every Georgian that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?
Nonpartisan judicial races will also be on both parties’ ballots