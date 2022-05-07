Who: Ronnie Kilgo
Office sought: Floyd County Commission Post 4
Political Party: Republican
Occupation: Small business owner
Why are you running for Floyd County Commission Post 4?
If nothing changes — everything stays the same. My opponent has been in office for 12 years. Floyd County has the highest property taxes in North Georgia, higher than Bartow, Gordon, Whitfield, Paulding, Cherokee, Chattooga, and even Cobb Counties. These counties with lower property taxes are able to provide better pay for their employees and offer more sport complexes for their youth.
If elected, what changes would you try to make in Floyd County?
As a conservative Republican, some of my priorities are to lower property taxes, lessen regulations and offer better pay and benefits for our county employees. I am the only candidate in this race who has worked full time and supported a family on the county payroll. All my life Floyd County employees have been on the bottom of the government pay scale--this allows the state, city, and even private employers to use Floyd County to recruit trained, experienced employees.
As a county commissioner, how would you target the lack of housing seen around Rome and Floyd County?
After volunteering for service on the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for 12 years, and as Floyd County’s next Republican commissioner for post 4, I have seen first hand the needs of contractors, homeowners, and industries. If we work to lower property taxes and burdensome regulations, the housing issue will remedy itself. I realize as one of the five county commissioners, I will need at least three members to stand with to get anything done, while on the planning commission with 10 members you needed six agreeable members.
With the Parks and Rec Master Plan coming up, what do you think is needed in our parks around Rome and Floyd County?
We have to address the needs of our youth in Rome and Floyd County. If you have children or grandchildren or any other child that plays any sports through the rec department, all you have to do is drive through any of the ball field parking lots and see that there is a need for either more complexes throughout the county or working to improve the parking and overall size of our current venues. This is a frustrating issue for our Floyd County families that want their kids to participate in these activities — not only are they stressing about getting off work in time to get their youngster to the game or practice on time, they also have to worry about getting a parking spot and a good seat in time too. We need someone in the field surveying the needs and concerns of our families, instead of hosting a public meeting.
What do you think are some of the advantages and disadvantages of working with other local governments, including the Rome City Commission, on various joint agreements and projects?
Floyd County, City of Rome, and City of Cave Spring are 3 separate taxing arms of our local government. Floyd County taxes everyone’s property, and Rome and Cave Spring represent only the people living within the city limits. There are many advantages of working together--it makes us a stronger governmental unit, and I plan to continue to work with Rome City and our other local governments to keep us all one solid foundation. One thing that I will not do is allow anyone to take away funding from the Floyd County Police Department.