Who: Larry Maxey
Office sought: Floyd County Commission Post 4
Political Party: Republican
Occupation: Real estate agent
Why are you running for Floyd County Commission Post 4?
Even as a young man working in building, development, and sales in Floyd County I always felt the need to give back to Floyd County for all the opportunities that I was given. I consider it a privilege to have served for the past 10 years with my fellow commissioners through hard times and good times. I think we have accomplished many of our goals for the betterment of county employees and citizens of Floyd County but many of our long-range projects have not been completed and I would like to see these projects to fruition.
I have enjoyed seeing Floyd County government operating in a more business manner and hope to see this trend continue during my next four years.
If elected, what changes would you try to make in Floyd County?
We have to finalize space needs for our judicial and county departments. Our judicial system has outgrown its space and needs to have adequate space to operate. As part of this our continued work on SPLOST projects, including historic court house renovation, airport runway extension and AG center construction. I would like to increase fund balance, which is currently $18.7 million and continue to support public safety and all county employees.
As a county commissioner, how would you target the lack of housing seen around Rome and Floyd County?
After the recession there was eight to 10 years of no housing units or sub-divisions being developed. As the population continued to grow and the recession ended, we were behind on new developments. I have worked hard to continue to protect our current residents as well as support and build new housing units. There are currently 3000 plus housing in various stages of planning in Rome and Floyd County. Affordable/workplace housing continues to be a desperate need and priority for Floyd County and all Northwest Georgia.
With the Parks and Rec Master Plan coming up, what do you think is needed in our parks around Rome and Floyd County?
The City of Rome has eight active parks and Floyd County has nine with Garden Lakes and Etowah being right at the city limits. We need to focus on maintaining and improving our existing parks for both city and county residents to enjoy. Floyd County funds the operations at all city and county parks. Funding has increased as the economy has improved. With the public input meetings being part of the new master plan process, residents need to weigh in on what they would like to see in the next 10 to 20 years. SPLOST improvements such as the Etowah Skate Park, Ridge Ferry Park Playground, Riverview Park Shade Structures, Brushy Branch dock and pavilion and new tennis courts in Shannon have all been great enhancements for use by the entire community.
What do you think are some of the advantages and disadvantages of working with other local governments, including the Rome City Commission, on various joint agreements and projects?
Floyd County has 32 joint services agreements with the city of Rome and Cave Spring. Working together has been positive in most cases leading to an improved experience for the tax payer. We have several mutual aid agreements with neighboring counties including a regional multi-county area with the SWAT team. The joint fire services agreement with Rome and Cave Spring is very successful leading to better fire coverage and a lower ISO rating that saves money and improves life safety.
Some disadvantages include some areas of the county do not need the same level of service and can sometimes be difficult to provide the same equitable service. Our cities and urban areas have more demand for services with increased density, traffic, and population.