I am Jill Fisher and my family and I have lived in Rome for almost 20 years. My husband is a dentist in town and we have a senior and a sophomore at RHS. Our oldest is now a sophomore at LSU.
I am an avid community volunteer, serving as board chair for Good Neighbor Ministries for the past five years, a board member of the Open Door Home, JSL Sustainer, and am an active member of First Presbyterian Church.
I have also volunteered for many years in Rome City Schools, as I started volunteering at East Central as soon as my oldest started kindergarten there. I just started my new position as the Georgia School Board Association District 7 director, where I will represent school board members in the 21 school systems in northwest Georgia.
It has been an honor to serve as vice chair of the Rome City Board of Education during these past four years and we have accomplished a lot! We completed the new Main Elementary School and the College and Career Academy, obtained our own bus transportation system, and achieved a 381.61 out of 400 for a Cognia Accreditation score, just to name a few. I am also proud of our updated Strategic Plan with a scorecard posted on our website and we have been recently recognized as a GSBA Distinguished Board. We do still have some challenges ahead and I would love the opportunity to continue serving as a Rome City Board of Education member.
I believe my many years of community and school service reflects my dedication to Rome and my strong desire for all students to have a positive learning experience. It would be an honor to serve another four years. Please vote Jill Fisher for Rome City Board of Education.