Floyd County voters will help decide a state Senate race Nov. 3 that appears significantly lopsided in terms of financing.
Armuchee Democrat Charles de Young qualified to challenge incumbent Republican Chuck Hufstetler of Rome, but his campaign finance reports to the state ethics commission show no activity in either donations or spending.
The Senate District 52 seat encompasses all of Floyd and parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon counties.
Hufstetler, a former Floyd County commissioner, is finishing his fourth two-year term. He chairs the Senate Finance Committee and, as of the most recent filing, due Wednesday, had $191,303 in his campaign account.
In contrast to de Young, Hufstetler reported taking in contributions totaling $24,492 during the period between April 30 and Sept. 30. (Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Legislature did not adjourn until June 26 and lawmakers could not accept donations while in session.)
Hufstetler’s expenses of $32,304 reflect more contributions to other candidates than spending on his own race. There are four payments of just over $1,700 a month to lease lodging and office space in an Atlanta apartment building near the state capitol. Another $204 went toward his website.
The remainder of Hufstetler’s recent spending went to supporting other Republicans, including $500 each to Floyd County Commission incumbents Allison Watters and Wright Bagby Jr.
Larger amounts, from $1,000 to the maximum $2,500 allowed under Georgia law, went to allies or potential allies seeking General Assembly seats. In the Senate: John Albers, Kay Kirkpatrick, Max Burns, P.K. Martin, Brian Strickland and Lindsey Tippins. Brett Harrell, who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee that’s the equivalent of Hufstetler’s committee, got $1,000.
Hufstetler also donated $7,500 to Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s Advance Georgia and $2,500 to The Georgia PAC, two political action committees.
His own donors skewed more heavily from the medical industry. Hufstetler is an anesthetist at Redmond Regional Medical Center and has championed healthcare legislation, most recently a law aimed at addressing surprise medical bills. Political action committees for physician groups, nurses, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies are represented in his financial report.
A mix of other business PACs also made donations, including Home Depot, the Coca Cola Co., Martin Marietta and trade associations for bankers, car dealers and general contractors.
Filings by de Young appear to point out the perils of running for office without experienced assistance to navigate election laws. His first report, due April 30, wasn’t submitted until June 9 and the state ethics commission lists a $125 late-filing fine outstanding.
The political newcomer’s June 30 report was filed on time, still showing no financial activity, but de Young’s Sept. 30 report had not been posted as of Friday afternoon.
The last round of reports before the election are due Oct. 25, with a grace period running through Oct. 30.
♦ The only other Georgia General Assembly contest on Floyd County ballots will involve a smaller share of local voters.
Democrat Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey is challenging Republican incumbent Eddie Lumsden for the state House District 12 seat.
The district covers the western half of Floyd County and all of Chattooga County.
Lumsden, who was first elected to the seat in 2012, chairs the House Insurance Committee. He reported $83,322 cash on hand as of Sept. 30.
Gilreath-Harvey, a Rome native, lives in Summerville and is the owner of local interior design firm Table Manors Inc. He is not listed on the state ethics commission website as a filer and does not appear to have submitted a Declaration Of Intent to solicit campaign contributions.
Lumsden reported $18,755 in contributions between April 30 and Sept. 30, and just under $2,000 in expenses.
He made donations to the Shriners and Republican Rep. Don Hogan, and paid a $250 fee to a fundraiser. He also had parking and hotel expenses of nearly $1,000 for the last few days of the legislative session in June.
Lumsden’s donors included a range of healthcare industry political action committees, and trade associations representing Realtors, general contractors and senior living facilities, among other groups.