The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday that Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Georgia for a grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Georgia to provide $300 per week -- on top of their regular unemployment benefit -- to those unemployed due to COVID-19.
No timeline was provided. The release states that FEMA will work with Gov. Brian P. Kemp to implement a system to make the funding available.
President Trump signed an emegency order Aug. 8 to make up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to extend the supplemental program. Congress funded an extra $600 in aid in March but that ended in July.
The release said Georgia agreed Sunday to administer the lost wages program. No further details were immediately provided.
The original order called for states to add $100 a week to the supplement in order to participate. An FAQ on the program through FEMA, however, allows a state to count as its match the benefits it is currently paying if they meet a certain threshhold.
To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go to: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states
To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance
